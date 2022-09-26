Brody King Clarifies His AEW Status

The House Of Black faction has been the talk of the wrestling world recently after Malakai Black was given a conditional release from AEW, while reports that Buddy Matthews is set to leave the company surfacing over the weekend. Matthews cut a promo at a Fight Life Pro Wrestling event where he made it clear he needs some time off, which is a similar message to what Black previously delivered, leading to question marks about the future of the group. The two men have been key parts of the group since its inception, but the third man in the group, Brody King, has now taken to social media to seemingly give an update on his status.

It appears that King has no plans to leave the company any time soon. He tweeted a GIF from the movie, "The Wolf Of Wall Street," which showed a famous scene featuring Leonardo DiCaprio's character repeatedly saying, "I'm not leaving."

This is seemingly in response to all of the news regarding the faction right now, with King making it clear that he will be sticking with AEW moving forward. It was recently reported that both Matthews and Black are hoping for a return to WWE, which would leave The House Of Black in a different state. However, King will still have Julia Hart by his side, as she has been involved in the group since turning heel.

King competed alongside Matthews last week at the "AEW Rampage: Grand Slam" event where they were defeated by Sting and Darby Allin – who he has been feuding with for several months.