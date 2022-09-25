Update On Buddy Matthews' AEW Future

Buddy Matthews may be the latest House of Black member to part ways with All Elite Wrestling. Fightful Select is reporting that sources close to the 33-year-old believe that he's on his way out of the company.

It's believed that Matthews' spot with The Great Muta on the latest episode of "Rampage" was performed in order to write him off of television for the foreseeable future, though it's unclear if he's expected to return. Another source told the outlet that they believed week's "Rampage" taping was Matthews' "last night" in the company, but that information has yet to be confirmed.

That said, the former WWE Superstar seemingly teased a hiatus at a Fight Life Pro Wrestling event this weekend. Per Fightful, Matthews cut a promo in which he stated that he was taking a step back from the limelight.

"Unfortunately, tonight, I'm going to be the bearer of some unfortunate news. As everyone knows, the House of Black has had some issues lately. As all the members of the house, I speak beyond the wall, we want to thank you all for being members of the house. Unfortunately, I, like some of the other members, need to go away for a while. I need to recalibrate. I need to figure out some things. As my brother Malakai once said, this isn't goodbye, this is see you later."

Of course, Matthews was referring to Malakai Black addressing his own wrestling future at a recent indie event. That promo saw Black shed some light on his own reported departure from AEW, revealing that he needs time away to "recalibrate."