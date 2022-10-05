Andrade El Idolo Says WWE Star Is Off TV Due To 'Personal Reasons'

Charlotte Flair has not been seen in a wrestling ring since she competed at WWE's WrestleMania Backlash in May, when she lost the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match. Originally, it was believed Flair was taking time off because she was getting married to AEW's Andrade El Idolo, but he has returned to work since the wedding while she has not, leading to speculation about her future.

During a recent interview with "Mas Lucha," El Idolo did not reveal when Flair will return to the ring, saying only, "I hope she comes back soon."

"Ashley (Charlotte) has time off due to personal reasons, and she will specify them in future interviews," he said. "It was very heavy because she worked on Thursdays to work on weekends while I traveled on Tuesdays and returned on Thursdays as soon as she was scheduled to leave. Right now we are good because I get to see her more." (h/t to Fightful)

The future of El Idolo himself has been spoken about a lot as of late, especially following his recent online argument with Sammy Guevara, where El Idolo made it clear he isn't scared of being fired. His time with the company could come to an end as soon as this Friday, as he is putting his career on the line in a match against Preston '10' Vance on "AEW Rampage. The Dark Order star will lose his mask if he is beaten.