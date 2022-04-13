Former WWE Superstar Big Damo (f.k.a Killian Dain) recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman The Wrestling Inc. Daily about his wife Nikki A.S.H.

The two former SAnitY members are married, but Dain was quick to point out the relationship did not begin in WWE. The two met before being hired by WWE and they opted to keep it a secret from the company.

“We actually didn’t tell WWE we were dating,” he said. “Because we didn’t want it to be a reason why one of us would get signed or the other one would get signed. Nikki got signed and she came about six months before me, and I came over then to see her. I let Canyon Ceman know, who was the time he was working with WWE, I said, ‘I am actually going to be in Orlando if you need me to sign anything.’ Because I knew I was going to be getting signed, but I was months away because of the visa or whatever else.

“Canyon was like, ‘okay sure, come along there’s a tryout,’ so I turn up and the first thing he says is, ‘Damo, why are you in Orlando? I was like, ‘I am seeing my fiance,’ and he was like, ‘who’s your fiance?’ I was like, ‘Nikki Storm, Nikki Cross, she’s my fiance,’ and he’s like, ‘what?’ He marches me over to Triple H, who’s on the cross-trainer going nuts. He’s like, ‘did you know they’re together?’ It ended up becoming this thing, it was hilarious.”

Big Damo then explained in more detail why they chose to keep things a secret. For them, they didn’t want to hinder the other person’s career in the business. They wanted to get booked on their own merits.

“We always kind of kayfabed it, we always tried to keep our relationship kind of off the public register,” he said. “Because we never wanted it to be, ‘oh well if we booked him we have to book her, or if we book her we have to book him.’ We never tried to make it like a thing, we wanted to do well off our own backs.

“I know that with Nikki’s talent, and with what she was doing, going across to Japan with Stardom and JWP, she was all over with Shimmer and Shine, I never wanted to be a hindrance for her career. She was the same. Like I started to pick up serious steam in ‘14,’15,’16, so you just do your best to try and support each other, and try not to hinder each other.”

The two of them have since tied the knot, cementing their relationship. However, Big Damo admitted that was something they did for their parents more than themselves.

“We got recently married, but we’d been together at that point for 11 years. 14 years in total,” he added. “I think for us, we didn’t need to be married because we knew we were going to be together. I think we kind of realized it was more important for our parents and stuff like that, to get their memories, and their photos and stuff like that. So it was like, ‘oh s--t we should really do it then?’”

Right now, Nikki A.S.H is still part of WWE, and her husband has been impressed. “Listen, when she puts on that mask anything can happen. She’s proved that multiple times. She was very entertaining yesterday (on Raw), shall we say.”

