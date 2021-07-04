As a special guest on WWE Espanol’s El Brunch De WWE, Nikki Cross spoke about her recent transformation into “Superhero” on RAW last month.

Cross is a part of the upcoming Women’s Money in the Bank Match on July 18th along with a returning Zelina Vega, her former tag-team partner Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Naomi, Carmella and two other stars yet to be determined. Cross mentioned where the idea originated from and why they ultimately decided to transition her character into a superhero.

“The idea started to form right about the Royal Rumble,” Cross said. “For me, I’ve always taken a lot of inspiration, a lot of comfort, a lot of escapism from superhero movies and superhero television shows in Scotland as a little girl. I would always watch the X-Men cartoon, the Spiderman cartoons. For me, I really wanted to come up with something that was really inspirational to little girls and boys and something that is a very positive message. To me, the whole message is that I don’t have super powers, I don’t have super speed, I don’t have super strength, I can’t fly unfortunately but it’s so you don’t need superpowers to be a superhero.

“You can be a superhero by being good to people, to be kind, always try to look out for others and stand up for those in need. To me that’s the really important message of this, we can always be better, we can always do better. The idea is I put on this cape, I put the mask on, I put the outfit on and I can try anything. I really want that message, that’s the message of almost a superhero. I’m so excited and I’m so proud of everything. The butterfly on the outfit represents this metamorphosis, this transformation and then the lightning bolts around the butterfly, that’s my spark.”

Cross received a lot of positive feedback for her new gimmick, including from Shane “The Hurricane” Helms, who mentioned where the RAW superstar got her inspiration from. Crosscontinued to talk about what it feels like to be a superhero and the main reason why they decided for her to debut this new character.

“Yes, I feel so empowered,” Cross said. “The costume, we wanted to create something that some people can dress as, cosplay. They can wrap a blue or yellow towel and tie it around their neck and they are Nikki Cross. We really wanted to create something that’s so relatable and something that when they put on the cape and the mask, they feel brave and they feel courageous. For me, I get so much confidence. I put the costume on for the first time and I was like I can take on the world. I felt so confident, I just felt amazing.”

