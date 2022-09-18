The Usos Add Another Impressive Milestone To Their Achievements List

The Usos have enjoyed a lot of success during their WWE careers, but the twin tag team — made up of Jimmy and Jey Uso — is enjoying their best run as a duo at the moment.

Jimmy and Jey were crowned as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions earlier this year after defeating Randy Orton and Matt Riddle in a "Winner Takes All" match on an episode of "SmackDown." However, the titles they held before adding the "Raw" Tag Team straps to their collection have allowed the team to reach another major career milestone.

According to WrestlingNews.co, the duo has held the "SmackDown" Tag Team titles for over 400 days, making them the longest reigning champions in the history of those specific titles. Meanwhile, they've held the Undisputed Tag Team Championships for over 120 days, which is a remarkable achievement in its own right.

Of course, The Usos aren't the only members of their family to enjoy a dominant title reign in WWE. Their cousin — and fellow Bloodline ally — Roman Reigns is currently the longest reigning WWE Universal Champion in history. Furthermore, he's the most dominant world champion that WWE has produced in 34 years.

It goes without saying that The Usos and Reigns have a lot to be proud of. That said, the Usos could lose their titles on the next episode of "SmackDown" as they're scheduled to face Butch and Ridge Holland, aka The Brawling Brutes, who earned a title opportunity after winning a No.1 Contender's Fatal Four-Way match on the last episode of the blue brand's weekly show.