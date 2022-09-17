New Top Contenders Decided For The Usos' WWE Tag Team Titles

Butch & Ridge Holland vs. The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles is confirmed for next week's "WWE SmackDown" in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Brawling Brutes earned a title shot by winning a No. 1 Contender's Fatal Four-Way Match on this week's show, defeating The New Day, Hit Row and Imperium. Towards the closing stages, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci seemed to have the match won when they hit an Imperium Bomb on Kofi Kingston. However, Holland capitalized on the situation by tagging himself in, throwing Kaiser to the outside, and covering Kingston to score the pinfall victory.

Sheamus, the leader of The Brawling Brutes, took to social media after "SmackDown" to predict the end of The Usos' historic title reign.

"Undisputed Brutality will end the curse of Bloodline next week," Sheamus wrote on Twitter. "Strip ALL their Straps with Banger After..."

Next week's match will be The Usos' first televised title defense since their victory over The Mysterios on the August 1 edition of "WWE Raw."

The Usos became the Undisputed Tag Team Champions by defeating former "Raw" Tag Team Champions Randy Orton & Riddle, known collectively as RK-Bro, in a "Winners Take All" Title Unification Match back in May. They captured the "SmackDown" Tag Team Titles from The Mysterios in May 2021 and later became the longest reigning tag champions in the blue brand's history in January 2022.

It will be interesting to see if Sami Zayn gets involved in some capacity during next week's title match. Over the past month or so, Jey and "The Honorary Uce" have been constantly at odds and were once again seen arguing at various points during this week's "SmackDown" episode.