Sami Zayn Feels Like He Is Almost The Son Of A WWE Hall Of Famer

Over the past two years, "The Tribal Chief", Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, has run rampant over WWE. During his reign, "The Head of the Table" has recruited his Wise Man Paul Heyman, his cousins the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and most recently, former "NXT 2.0" star and Reigns' cousin Solo Sikoa. However, despite family being central to the identity of The Bloodline, there is another man in their ranks, an "honorary Uce" if you will.

Recently, WWE Hall of Famer, and father to The Usos and Sikoa, Rikishi, took to social media to share how proud he was to see three of his sons standing tall in WWE. However, Sami Zayn, an honorary member of The Bloodline, had an interesting response to this, saying "Almost like 4 sons." Zayn, of course, is not one of Rikishi's sons, though he has been seen standing tall with The Bloodline, including last week on "SmackDown." When Sikoa came out to accept his place in The Bloodline, Zayn was there along with the Usos to formally welcome him to the group.

Surprisingly, though, despite being aligned with The Bloodline over the past few months, Zayn has only teamed with them once in the ring. This team-up came on the May 23 edition of "Raw" where the "honorary Uce" teamed up with the Usos to take on the team of Riddle and The Street Profits. Surprisingly, Zayn and The Usos took the loss, and haven't teamed together since.