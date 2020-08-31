As noted, Roman Reigns captured the WWE Universal Title on Sunday night by winning the Triple Threat No Holds Barred main event of the WWE Payback pay-per-view, by defeating Braun Strowman and former champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. You can click here for details with photos & videos of how Reigns won the match in controversial fashion, and you can click here for Reigns' post-match comments.

Reigns came out during the match, with manager Paul Heyman, right after The Fiend and Strowman made the ring implode. The ring collapse led to referee Charles Robinson flying out of the ring to the floor, which later forced Reigns to wait for another referee to show up before he could make a pin attempt.

Seen above, WWE released post-show backstage footage of Robinson with WWE referee John Cone. The camera man asked Robinson how he can describe what happened with the implosion.

"I don't even know what happened," Robinson said. "All of a sudden the ring fell and I was out? Did Roman come out?"

Cone replied, "Roman, yeah he came out. He did."

"What happened?," Robinson asked.

Cone said, "Roman won in the end. Let's get you some help, OK?"

"Hold on, man. I'm dizzy, I'm very dizzy," Robinson said.

Cone then wrapped the interview and asked, "Can we get him some help please? We don't have time for this."

Heyman took to Twitter after the show and hyped up his newest client.

He wrote, "AND NEW ..... Reigning, Defending, Undisputed @WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion ... THE BIG DOG ... WRECK EVERYONE AND LEAVE ... @WWERomanReigns!!! BELIEVE THAT!!!"

This has not been confirmed but it's speculated that Reigns will defend his title against The Fiend at WWE Clash of Champions on September 27. It was reported on Friday that WWE has plans to push Reigns as the top heel on SmackDown, with Heyman leading him, while The Fiend will be used as the top babyface. Strowman is also scheduled to be pushed as a top heel on the blue brand.

