New NXT Call-Ups Make WWE SmackDown Debuts

Giovanni Vinci and Solo Sikoa are now officially members of the "WWE SmackDown" roster.

Both Superstars made their main roster debuts at last Saturday's Clash at the Castle premium live event. While Vinci accompanied Intercontinental Champion Gunther to the ring for his match against Sheamus, Sikoa helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Drew McIntyre in the main event.

There was initially a theory that Vinci's appearance in Cardiff was a one-night cameo, with Imperium returning to Europe for the first time as a faction since their days together in the "NXT UK" brand. Many fans felt Vinci would return to his stylish and sophisticated character on the "NXT 2.0" brand. However, Imperium officially reunited on "SmackDown" this week in a Six-Man Match against Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch of The Brawling Brutes, which confirmed Vinci's main roster call-up.

The hard-fought battle was widely praised by fans and wrestlers alike on social media, with Vinci pinning Holland after he and Ludwig Kaiser executed the Imperium Bomb.

Meanwhile, Sikoa wrestled McIntyre in his "SmackDown" debut, losing by DQ after Karrion Kross took out McIntyre with the Kross Jacket as the referees called for the bell. During the closing stages, McIntyre appeared to have the match won with a Claymore. Earlier in the night, Sikoa was officially introduced as a member of The Bloodline by The Usos and Sami Zayn. In the promo, Sikoa said, "If you come for him family, I will come for you. If you create problems, I will finish them."

With Reigns expected to miss next month's Extreme Rules premium live event, it appears Sikoa & Co. will carry The Bloodline during The Tribal Chief's absence.