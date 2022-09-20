Nathan Frazer Photo Seems To Indicate He's Dating Fellow WWE NXT Star

A new romance might be taking root in the WWE, as witnessed by the social media behavior between "NXT" wrestlers Nathan Frazer and Thea Hail.

Frazer, a 24-year-old Briton who moved to "NXT" from the now-defunct "NXT UK," posted a photo with the 19-year-old Hail on his Twitter and Instagram pages that showed the couple posing at Universal's Island of Adventure in Orlando, Florida. Frazer and Hail are beaming in the photograph while a Harry Potter-inspired castle looms behind them. Frazer's caption for the photo is "Still haven't seen any of the movies."

But for gossip-mongering wrestling fans, the focus is not on the castle but on the manner in which the wrestlers were posed: Frazer has his arm around Hail with his hand on her shoulder while she pressed her outstretched hand against his lower chest.

Frazer and Hail have crossed paths on social media over the past several days, with each retweeting postings from each other's Twitter pages. This is the first time the two have been photographed together, and neither had previously turned up in the other's "NXT" bouts. If there is a romantic relationship, neither wrestler has publicly acknowledged it.

Frazer came into wrestling in 2018 as Benjamin Carter and appeared in several independent promotions and AEW before signing with WWE in 2020. He was initially presented as Ben Carter before taking on the new ring name Nathan Frazer. Hail also appeared on the indies as Nikita Knight and made a couple of appearances in AEW before joining WWE last April.