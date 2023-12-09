WWE NXT Deadline 2023 Live Coverage 12/9: Two Iron Survivor Challenge Matches

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live "WWE NXT" Deadline 2023 viewing party.

The second annual "NXT" Deadline premium live event takes place at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The main card will feature six matches, including two Iron Survivor Challenge bouts.

The women's Iron Survivor Challenge match will see Tiffany Stratton, Blair Davenport, Lash Legend, Fallon Henley, and Kelani Jordan battle it out for a shot at the "NXT" Women's Championship, while Bron Breakker, Josh Briggs, Dijak, Tyler Bate, and Trick Williams collide in the men's Iron Survivor Challenge bout to determine the next challenger for the "NXT" Championship.

"NXT" Deadline 2023 card

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Blair Davenport vs. Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley vs. Kelani Jordan in an Iron Survivor Challenge match (the winner will receive a shot at the "NXT" Women's Championship)

* Bron Breakker vs. Josh Briggs vs. Dijak vs. Tyler Bate vs. Trick Williams in an Iron Survivor Challenge match (the winner will receive a shot at the "NXT" Championship)

* Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Baron Corbin for the "NXT" Championship

* Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Dragon Lee for the "NXT" North American Championship

* Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James a Steel Cage match

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Lexis King

* Pre-show: Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer

Our live coverage will begin at 7 p.m. ET for the pre-show.