Women's Iron Survivor Challenge Field Set After Last Chance Fourway On WWE NXT

The second annual Iron Survivor Challenge matches will commence this Saturday at "WWE NXT" Deadline, and now, the women's field is officially set.

Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT" kicked off with a last-chance fatal-four-way match, where the winner would be granted the final spot in the 2023 Women's Iron Survivor Challenge. Competitors in this match included Roxanne Perez, Thea Hail, Kiana James, and Fallon Henley – all of whom had lost their previous qualifying matches.

Toward the end of the bout, Perez looked to be setting up for a Pop Rox on Henley. Unfortunately for Perez, James intervened, causing the two to then brawl on the outside of the ring and later crash through the "NXT" commentary table. As Perez and James were preoccupied with each other, Hail tried to secure a roll-up on Henley. Henley promptly responded back with a running knee though, earning herself a three-count pinfall on Hail for the victory.

With this win, Henley will now move on to face Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend, Blair Davenport, and Kelani Jordan in the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge, where participants will be tasked with scoring the most falls (translated into points) within a 25-minute timeframe. In 2022, Roxanne Perez made history as one of the inaugural winners of this unique match-type, outscoring the likes of Cora Jade, Indi Hartwell, Zoey Stark, and Kiana James.