Two More WWE NXT Stars Qualify For Iron Survivor Challenge Before Last Chance Matches

The road to WWE NXT Deadline is nearing its end and now both Iron Survivor Challenge matches have gained a competitor.

On tonight's "WWE NXT," Kelani Jordan and Bron Breakker both qualified for the Women's and Men's Iron Survivor Challenges respectively. Jordan defeated Kiana James, after taking advantage of James being distracted by Roxanne Perez. Breakker defeated 2019 NJPW Young Lion Cup winner Eddy Thorpe in a hard-hitting match to advance. Both wrestlers will be making their Iron Survivor Challenge debuts.

As it stands, Dijak, Trick Williams and Josh Briggs have qualified for the men's match, with one spot left now that Breakker has qualified. Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend, and Blair Davenport have qualified for the women's match, which also has one spot remaining now that Jordan is in the match. The Iron Survivor Challenge is a 25-minute match that sees competitors enter every 5 minutes, with the wrestler with the most pinfalls or submissions at the end of the time limit being declared the winner. Last year's men's and women's matches were won by Grayson Waller and Roxanne Perez.

NXT Deadline is set to take place on December 9, in Bridgeport, CT's Total Mortgage Arena.