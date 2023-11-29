WWE NXT Live Coverage 11/28 - NXT Tag Team Championship On The Line, Fatal Four-Way Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on November 28, 2023, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Ever since making his return to "NXT" programming during Night Two of Halloween Havoc, Wes Lee has been vying for a North American Championship rematch against Dominik Mysterio after being dethroned by him prior back in July. Dominik agreed to give Lee his rematch during last week's edition of "NXT" at the upcoming Deadline Premium Live Event, but on the condition that he beat three former titleholders. Lee accepted, and tonight, such that will come to fruition as he collides with Johnny Gargano, Cameron Grimes, and Bronson Reed.

Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo will be putting the "NXT" Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time in televised action since dethroning Chase U on the November 14 episode of "NXT" as they square off against Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza. Controversy has been surrounding Chase U and their leader Andre Chase after he seemingly made an deal of some unknown nature with The Family.

As the slots in the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenges at Deadline continue to fill up, the next two participants in the respective matches will be determined as Bron Breakker squares off with Eddy Thorpe while Kiana James collides with Kelani Jordan. The winner of the former match will join Trick Williams, Dijak, and Josh Briggs on December 9 while the winner of the latter match joins Lash Legend, Blair Davenport, and Tiffany Stratton.