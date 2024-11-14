Backstage Update On Speedball Mike Bailey's TNA Contract Status

Earlier today, TNA Wrestling fans noticed that the profile of "Speedball" Mike Bailey had been removed from the active TNA roster page. Naturally, this led to speculation that Bailey, a former X-Division Champion, had departed from the promotion. A new report has since indicated this to be the case.

Advertisement

According to Fightful Select, Bailey's TNA contract expired on November 1, thus making him a free agent. Bailey initially signed with TNA in late October 2021 after former TNA executive Scott D'Amore offered him a contract following a match against "The Walking Weapon" Josh Alexander at a Destiny Wrestling event. Looking ahead, Bailey is now expected to gather interest from several companies, with figures in AEW and WWE especially pushing for him.

Bailey's final TNA Wrestling matches took place at the pair of shows in Detroit, Michigan last month. On October 26, Bailey successfully defended the X-Division Championship against El Hijo del Vikingo at TNA Bound for Glory. The following night, however, he lost the title to Moose in a match that later aired on the November 7 episode of "Impact."

Advertisement

Last week, Bailey filed trademarks through USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) on his ring name, "Speedball Mike Bailey," in categories such as clothing as well as entertainment and media services related to professional wrestling.

Bailey leaves TNA as a three-time X-Division Champion. His first reign came at TNA Slammiversary in 2022, when he outmaneuvered five other competitors for the title in an Ultimate X match. Elsewhere, Bailey currently holds the Deadlock Pro-Wrestling Worlds Tag Team Championships alongside Jake Something.