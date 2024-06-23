Top TNA Star Reportedly Backstage At AEW Collision Tapings, No Word On Contract Talks

TNA has been quite prominent in the news cycle as of late, especially as it relates to talent appearing in other promotions. On the June 22 episode of "AEW Collision," TNA star "Speedball" Mike Bailey was backstage at the show, but fans should not expect an "All Elite" announcement from Tony Khan's promotion any time soon.

Advertisement

According to Fightful Select, Bailey was only backstage at Thursday's taping to visit friends. While the names of Bailey's companions were not specified, it was said that Bailey has some connections in AEW, but whether these connections are talent, crew, or administrative officials is uncertain.

Bailey was reportedly well-received backstage, but this is not indicative of professional talks with the company. As of writing, Bailey currently is under contract with TNA until the end of the year. Despite this, Bailey is known to be a person of interest for multiple different companies, including WWE, who nearly signed the former X-Division Champion a few years ago before its hiring process changed.

Advertisement

Bailey is one of the fastest rising stars in the industry. They have locked up with several notable names, and the former Impact X-Division Champion has been a trailblazer in queer wrestling, as proven by their high ranking in the 2022 Queer Wrestling Index. After being barred from competing in the United States from 2016 to 2021, Bailey wrestled for various international independent promotions, such as DDT and RevPro. Bailey has been with TNA (then-known as Impact) since 2021, when they returned to the United States.