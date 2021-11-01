“Speedball” Mike Bailey has signed with Impact Wrestling.

Bailey was offered a contract by IMPACT executive Scott D’Amore after his match against Josh Alexander at Sunday’s Destiny Wrestling show in Canada.

Bailey commented on signing with Impact on social media.

He wrote, Thank you. Despite setbacks and hardships I’ve had in my wrestling career, I only feel blessed & grateful for the love & support that I have received continuously in return for my hard work. I couldn’t do any of it without you all. Thank you. I’ll keep doing my best!”

Josh Alexander also commented on the signing.

Alexander tweeted, “This will be the steal of a signing people talk about in 5yrs. @IMPACTWRESTLING gets another killer. @SpeedballBailey is going to take over the wrestling scene! One of my toughest opponents, most skilled & hardest workers I’ve ever seen. @DestinyWrestle is Canadian wrestling”

Mike Bailey has been wrestling since 2006 and has wrestled for ROH, CZW, PROGRESS Wrestling, Revolution Pro, and wXw, among others.

As noted in May, it was reported by Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE was working on signing Bailey, and getting work Visa issues taken care of so that they could bring him in.

Straight Talk Wrestling shared the below video of the signing.

Stay tuned for more on Bailey and Impact Wrestling.