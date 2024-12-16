TNA Talent's Deal Nearing Expiration

Contracts have been a major talking point of 2024, especially when it comes to WWE and AEW. However, TNA Wrestling have had some major contract news of their own this year, and one of their top stars will be out of contract at the turn of the new year.

Fightful Select has learned that AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla during his time in WWE, is nearing the end of his deal with the company, and if a new deal isn't reached by the end of 2024, Francis will officially become a free agent. Sources within TNA have stated that the two parties enjoy working together and that a contract extension is very possible, with Tommy Dreamer being someone who pushed hard to get Francis an opportunity in TNA.

Due to the fact that TNA have held their final events of the year, the Final Resolution show on December 13 and the "TNA Impact" tapings on the following day, Francis has in fact worked all of his contracted dates for the company. If no deal is reached, the final two matches Francis will have worked for TNA would have been a losing effort in trying to capture the TNA World Championship from Nic Nemeth in the Final Resolution main event, and a tag team match alongside his First Class stablemate KC Navarro against Eric Young and Steve Maclin at the "Impact" tapings. His match with Nemeth in particular received great praise from within the company and the audience in attendance according to TNA sources.

2024 was a successful year for Francis in TNA, feuding with the likes of Joe Hendry at the start of the year, before capturing the TNA Digital Media Championship from Laredo Kid in May, only to lose it to PCO at the Slammiversary pay-per-view in July.