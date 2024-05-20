AJ Francis, Fka WWE's Top Dolla, Wins Gold At TNA Impact Tapings

It has not been the easiest of wrestling careers for one AJ Francis, the artist formerly known as Top Dolla, especially over the last few years. The former NFL player has seen himself released by WWE not once, but twice, since November 2021, and in between found himself somewhat of a laughing stock thanks to some less that flattering in-ring moments. As such, it surely felt extra rewarding for Francis this past weekend, when he secured some gold for his mantlepiece.

On the Sunday night portion of TNA's "Impact" tapings in Newport, Kentucky, Francis defeated Laredo Kid to become the new TNA Digital Media Champion. The victory represents the first ever major championship Francis has won in his wrestling career. At this time, it remains unclear whether the match will air on this week's episode or next week's.

Francis' championship victory, which came a week after he had promised to capture TNA gold, continues his fast rise in TNA after joining the promotion in January. Though he has only wrestled in a TNA ring five times so far, including Sunday's match, Francis has won four of the five matches, while also forming the tag team First Class with former TNA World Champion Rich Swann.

As for the former champion, Laredo Kid's loss ended his Digital Media Championship run at 28 days, making him the shortest reigning champion in the three year history of the championship. The luchador, who also competes for AAA in Mexico, won the championship from Crazzy Steve at Countdown to Rebellion, and managed one successful title defense against KC Navarro at Countdown to Under Siege on May 5.