AJ Francis, Formerly Known As Top Dolla, Appears On TNA's Hard To Kill Pre-Show

AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla in WWE, made his TNA Wrestling debut during Saturday night's Hard to Kill pay-per-view.

Francis and DJ Whoo Kid appeared on the pre-show. The duo came out to premiere a new music video for their single, "We Out$ide." The crowd booed him while it aired because he spoke about how he bought his own time on Hard to Kill to premiere the music video. He told the crowd to "stand up" and shut up, which didn't sit well with them.

He was later interrupted by Joe Hendry, which the crowd loved. Hendry had his own video called, "The AJ Francis Story," which was about his career flops. Obviously, Francis wasn't happy with the video and chokeslammed Hendry.

Francis was released from WWE in September 2023 after returning to the company in August 2022. It was his second run with the company. His first run lasted from January 2020 to November 2021. While he was in WWE, he was part of the Hit Row stable that also included current AEW star Swerve Strickland. His last televised WWE match was on the August 11, 2023, episode of "WWE SmackDown," where he lost to LA Knight.