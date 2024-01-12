AJ Francis, Formerly Top Dolla, Names TNA Wrestlers He'd Like To Work With

AJ Francis (formerly Top Dolla) will be appearing alongside DJ Whoo Kid at TNA's Hard To Kill pay-per-view this weekend to debut their "We Out$ide" music video, and the former Hit Row star has already got his eyes on members of the roster that he could potentially wrestle down the line. "There's this guy named Bully Ray that I definitely know I could make some money with," he told "Busted Open Radio." "Tommy Dreamer, for sure, we've got Moose for sure, Chris Bey for sure, [Chris] Sabin for sure. Some of the best in the business are in that company."

Francis is looking to concentrate on singles wrestling during his post-WWE run, but it appears he has no problem with competing against some of the Knockouts division. Intergender wrestling is something that TNA has featured in the past, and Francis is happy to be involved there as well. While he pointed out that Trinity Fatu seems to be on her way out the door, she's someone he'd like to face. While that may end up not being possible, Jordynne Grace is another member of the knockouts division he'd like to tangle with, and she does have a history of competing against her male counterparts.

"I feel like we could do some good work there," he said about Grace. "So, there's a lot of people in TNA that I'm very much looking forward to working with because there's so much talent on that roster. People don't understand, the casual wrestling fan that only watches WWE and doesn't watch TNA doesn't understand how deep and talented that roster is ... The sky is the limit in TNA, and I'm very much looking forward to it."

