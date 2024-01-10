Why AJ Francis, Formerly Top Dolla, Doesn't Want To Be Part Of A Tag Team Post-WWE

Former WWE star Top Dolla, real name AJ Francis, who was a part of the Hit Row faction in WWE, has detailed why he doesn't want to be a part of any faction or tag team in the future.

In a recent appearance on "Busted Open," he explained why he feels WWE released him last year, and also stated that he doesn't hold any grudges against the promotion. Francis is pleased that his two former faction mates, B-Fab and Ashante "Thee" Adonis are getting more opportunities in WWE, but stated that he's not planning to be involved in any faction or tag team in the pro wrestling business.

"They [WWE] didn't know what to do with Hit Row. They had different plans for the three of us, and I am just happy that Brianna [B-Fab] and Tehuti [Ashante 'Thee' Adonis], I'm happy that they're still there, I'm happy they're still getting money, I'm happy they're getting involved on the show. I have no ill will towards anyone there [in WWE]," said the former NFL star. "Now I've got to worry about me. I don't care about nobody else but me. That's why I don't want to be in no factions, no groups, no tag teams. I'm tired of people pretending that I need other people. I can do it by myself and I'm gonna do it by myself."

In his two short stints with WWE, the former football star was part of the Hit Row faction, but wrestled a few times as a singles star. Top Dolla seems to be building back his pro wrestling career since his WWE release, featuring in CCW and Memphis Wrestling recently, and is also scheduled to appear on TNA's Hard to Kill show, as well as GCW later this month.