Recently Released Star Top Dolla Opens Up About Plans After WWE Non-Compete Expires

It was not a great September for former WWE star Top Dolla, who along with Mustafa Ali, Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, Emma, and several others was let go from WWE as part of a series of roster cuts. It was a situation all too familiar for the former Hit Row member, who had previously been released with the rest of his stablemates, Swerve Strickland, B-Fab, and Ashante "Thee" Adonis, in November 2021, before WWE brought the group back, sans since-minted AEW star Strickland, in August 2022.

Despite the second setback and now being on his own, Dolla isn't letting the release get him down, especially as he looks toward his 90-day non-compete clause ending next month. When asked by Fightful what his plans were for after the 90 days were up, the former NFL defensive tackle revealed he'd be dipping his toes into many fields, including continuing his wrestling career.

"I will be doing everything, man," Dolla said. "I'm going to be making music and acting. I will never stop wrestling; wrestling is a bug that bit me, and I will have it for the rest of my life." One thing Dolla did make clear was that he held no ill will towards WWE, and had nothing but positive things to say about his run there over the past year, particularly working with "WWE SmackDown" announcer Michael Cole. He also made clear that he was more than happy to stick around WWE if they hadn't made the call to let him go. "I didn't want to leave, but they didn't want me there," Dolla said. "Now, I can go anywhere, and I plan on it".