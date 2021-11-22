Hit Row recently spoke with Busted Open Radio following their release from the company. Top Dolla, Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott, and Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis were all let go during WWE’s recent round of cuts. During the interview, Top Dolla discussed B-Fab’s release and how he reacted to that at the time. Admitting he even called up the company to question the decision they made.

“They got mad when Briana got released that I called up to the office,” he admitted. “I was like, ‘I don’t understand why you’d release Briana when we are a foursome group.’ You take Briana out of the group and yeah, we’re still cool, and yeah, we can still do all the same things, but we are just every three-man wrestling group.”

That wasn’t the only incident that came from the release of B-Fab. This took place while the other group members stayed in WWE. Because of that, the company attempted to change the theme music for the faction due to her not being around. However, the rest of Hit Row ended up creating a new song on their own due to their rapping abilities.

“They were upset because when they took Briana out of the group, they wanted to re-do the song. So they did like a remix of the song, but the song doesn’t sound the same without her part of it. So what we did was, we went in the studio and made a new song,” he said. “I guess they were upset that we made a new song, but we are a rap group. How are we a rap group if we can’t make a song? Then we are just wrestlers.”

