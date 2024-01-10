AJ Francis On If He Would Return To WWE, Potential Future With TNA

A.J. Francis, former Hit Row member Top Dolla in WWE, is set to appear at TNA's Hard to Kill pay-per-view this weekend to debut his and DJ Whoo Kid's new music video. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Francis said he would love to have a conversation with WWE about returning, but he's not waiting around for that call.

"The amount of time I have wasted waiting on that call, I can do a million different things somewhere else," Francis said. "I am so excited for the opportunity to be able to go to TNA. TNA is how I found out about AJ Styles, and Samoa Joe, and these other guys, you know what I'm saying? TNA has been around so long, and I've always wanted to be a part of it."

When asked if he would be wrestling for TNA, Francis replied that fans would have to tune in and find out. Francis noted that his only plan for Hard to Kill on Saturday night in Las Vegas is to premiere his and Kid's "We Out$ide" music video. However, if the money was right, then Francis would do whatever TNA asked him to do at the pay-per-view. Francis mentioned he would love to work with TNA moving forward if the opportunity arose. Meanwhile, he feels he has a point to prove and wants to work around the world.

