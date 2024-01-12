AJ Francis, Formerly Top Dolla, Gets Candid About Reaction To WWE Release

AJ Francis, who performed in WWE as Top Dolla, was released from his contract in September 2023. The wrestler has since spoken out about feeling shame over his WWE release, and Francis offered up some additional details during a recent appearance on "Oh, You Didn't Know?" with WWE producer Brian "Road Dogg" James.

"I was pissed," Francis said when asked about his immediate reaction to the news. "I was like, 'Word? For real? Alright.' So I sat there and I was mad for a day, and then I was like, 'Alright. I'm feeling like I'm seen as an other. I'm [going to] show you I'm the one.'"

The former member of Hit Row feels that WWE sent the message that he wasn't worth marketing or investing into, and Francis said he intends to prove that idea wrong. During the conversation, Francis once again compared WWE to an ex-girlfriend, indicating that he doesn't intend to return there anytime soon. Instead, Francis stated that there are "other girls to dance with."

Francis has yet to make his return to the ring since his WWE release, but the former Top Dolla stated that he does have plans to keep wrestling. With his non-compete clause having recently ended, Francis will be making his first appearance with TNA Wrestling at the company's Hard To Kill pay-per-view this weekend. Francis won't be wrestling, however. Instead, he and DJ Whoo Kid will be premiering a new music video. In addition to making music, Francis also stated that he hopes to start an acting career going forward.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Oh, You Didn't Know?" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.