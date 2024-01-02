Top Dolla Explains Why WWE Is Like An Ex-Girlfriend He Doesn't Want To Go Back To

AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla in WWE, doesn't have any intention to return to the promotion, even though being in WWE is something he dreamt of for a long time.

In a recent interview with "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," Francis recalled how he wanted to be involved in WWE even when he was in the NFL.

"WWE has always been my passion," declared the former WWE star. "When I was in the NFL, I wanted to be in WWE. Now that sounds ridiculous to a lot of people but it's the truth."

Francis mentioned in a few interviews from years ago, when he was still playing football professionally, that being a part of WWE was one of his dreams. He added that although he enjoyed his time in WWE and the relationships he made along the way, he has no intentions of returning to the company, having been released by them twice.

"It's always been a passion of mine, it's always something I wanted to do. But it's one of those things like sometimes you fly too close to the sun. Did I enjoy my time in WWE? Yeah. did I appreciate all the friends and relationships I built while I was there? Yeah. But, they didn't want me. They proved it twice so I'm not the kind of guy that's going to keep going back to my ex-girlfriend telling her how much I miss her. If you don't need me, then that's cool. I hope it works out for you 'cause I'm going to be all right," said the former Hit Row member.

Francis, who joined WWE in 2020, was let go by the promotion for the first time in November 2021. He was brought back the following year, but was released once again in September 2023. The former WWE star recently appeared in GCW and is set to wrestle later this month at GCW Look At Me.