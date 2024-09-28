AJ Francis Discusses What It'd Take For Him To Return To NXT As A Member Of TNA Roster

TNA star AJ Francis, known as Top Dolla in WWE, is open to appearing in WWE but wants to bring along another former WWE star.

WWE and TNA Wrestling's ongoing talent exchange has been a huge success, with both promotions elevated with new faces featuring on each promotion. Francis, who has been let go by WWE twice, discussed the possibility of returning to "WWE NXT," but stated that he would be interested only if Rich Swann — another former WWE star — is also afforded the opportunity.

Advertisement

"Absolutely, but I wouldn't do it without Swanny, I wouldn't do without Rich Swann," Francis began when speaking to "Straight Talk Wrestling." "You know, he kind of got a raw deal when he left too. So, you know, not to mention, we're the hottest tag team in wrestling, I don't care what anyone says. So, you know, I wouldn't go without him, I've always looked out for my people, just like when I re-signed to WWE, I told Hunter [Triple H], I wouldn't go without Tehuti [Ashante Adonis] and Briana [B-Fab]. That's the kind of guy I am."

Francis then elaborated on why he wants Swann alongside him if he returns to WWE.

"People don't know this — the only reason I won the Digital Media title is 'cause Rich Swann stood on the table for me. Rich Swann was supposed to be the person that won the Digital Media title and he went to creative and was like, 'No, you need to put it on AJ. AJ is the one getting all the buzz, AJ is the one bringing all the celebrities, AJ's the one cutting all the promos.' In his own words, Rich Swann's own words, he says, 'AJ saved my career,'" said Francis.

Advertisement

The former WWE star had a two-month run with the TNA Digital Media Champion, losing it to PCO at Slammiversary in July.