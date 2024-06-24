Eric Bischoff Explains Why WWE's Partnership With TNA Is Beneficial To Both Parties

WWE and TNA have are currently in a partnership that's seen a handful of stars from both promotions appear on "NXT" and "iMPACT!" shows. Speaking on the "83 Weeks" podcast, Eric Bischoff studied the deal between the two promotions and explained why he thinks it's ultimately mutually beneficial.

Advertisement

According to the veteran, he's not surprised about the deal between the promotions, especially after claims made by MLW in the antitrust lawsuit against WWE. MLW argued that WWE was trying to monopolize the wrestling industry, but the collaboration with TNA proves otherwise.

"What better way to avoid that than to engage with other wrestling organizations and support them? I think it was a smart move that was really a reaction to the MLW lawsuit."

Bischoff believes that the deal is also great exposure for TNA, especially since it's difficult for fans to find the promotion's shows if they aren't really interested already. "I don't know what the ratings will end up being –- but I'm guessing about seven, eight hundred thousand people tuning in. That's a hell of an opportunity, not only for the individual talent, but for TNA as a brand."

Advertisement

Frankie Kazarian recently made his "NXT" debut, which Bischoff thinks does wonders for the locker room in both promotions. "I think being able to bring someone like Frankie into NXT not only helps NXT and TNA, but is also good for some of that younger talent because they're getting to work with a more experienced individual." Bischoff also boldly predicted ratings upward of 750,000 for "NXT" come October 2024.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.