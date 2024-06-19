TNA's Frankie Kazarian Comments On WWE NXT Appearance, Joe Hendry

TNA stars Frankie Kazarian and Joe Hendry both made surprise appearances on last night's edition of "WWE NXT," where they competed in a #1 Contender's Battle Royal to determine Trick Williams' next challenger for the NXT Championship. However, Hendry became the first eliminated from the Battle Royal after being thrown over the top rope by Kazarian, which was met by disappointment from the fans in attendance, who chanted "b***s**t" as Hendry walked towards the back. Kazarian took to social media after last night's episode of "NXT" concluded, posting a video of himself leaving the arena and blaming Hendry for being the reason he didn't win the Battle Royal.

"You know tonight, like all great kings, I was planning on expanding my kingdom, the king of TNA tonight was going to become the king of "NXT" but what happens? Joe Hendry you corny a** one trick pony, you show up and you steal my thunder and what happened? I took your a** out, immediately. If you hadn't shown up and thrown me off my game, I would've won and I would become NXT Champion. Joe Hendry again, all you are is an obstacle everywhere I go, NXT you're welcome."

EXCLUSIVE: @FrankieKazarian and @joehendry made a surprise appearance in the #1 Contender's Battle Royal on @WWENXT! Kazarian led the charge of NXT stars and eliminated Joe Hendry! pic.twitter.com/rz7dZlGs4R — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 19, 2024

Kazarian outlasted 21 other superstars, making it to the final four in the Battle Royal before being eliminated by Je'Von Evans, who was victorious in becoming the #1 contender for the NXT Championship and will challenge Williams at Heatwave on July 7.