Je'Von Evans Overcomes NXT And TNA Stars To Earn WWE NXT Title Shot

"WWE NXT" delivered on its promise to bring "different" competitors to this week's programming, with TNA Wrestling stars Joe Hendry and Frankie Kazarian emerging as surprise entrants in the opening number one contender's battle royal. Despite their advantage of being fresh faces in the field, neither Kazarian nor Hendry emerged victorious. That distinction was ultimately claimed by Je'Von Evans.

Moments after the bell rang, a fiery Ethan Page came face-to-face with Hendry. Before Page could inflict any damage on the former TNA Digital Media Champion, though, a revenge-fueled Oro Mensah initiated a brawl with Page, effectively taking him out of contention. With Page preoccupied with Mensah, several talents then teamed up to eliminate Hendry.

As the field continued to dwindle, the final four battle royal competitors materialized as Je'Von Evans, Shawn Spears, Dragon Lee, and Frankie Kazarian. Evans secured the elimination of Kazarian in dramatic fashion as he threw him over the top rope. Pivoting his focus toward Lee, Evans traded a series of strikes with the former NXT North American Champion, paving the way for Spears to intercede and push Lee to the floor.

The closing moments of the match saw Spears attempt a springboard dive onto Evans, to which Evans responded with a superkick and a flying knee. With Spears dazed, Evans then seized the opportunity to dump Spears over the top rope. With this win, Evans has now earned the right to challenge Trick Williams for the NXT Championship at the 2024 "NXT" Heatwave event on July 7.