Cody Rhodes Announces Battle Royal With Major WWE NXT Title Ramifications

On the nine-year anniversary of his father's death, Cody Rhodes made a special appearance on the very brand that his father, Dusty Rhodes, once pioneered – "WWE NXT." Amidst his return on tonight's episode of "NXT," Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with the reigning NXT Champion, Trick Williams, who asked "The American Nightmare" for some champion-to-champion advice. After imparting some words of wisdom, though, Rhodes informed Williams that he had some additional news to give him, specifically pertaining to his NXT Championship.

Per the instruction of "NXT" General Manager Ava, Williams's next challenger will be determined in a 25-man over-the-top battle royal on next week's episode of "NXT." Furthermore, some of the battle royal participants will be brought in from "different locker rooms." There is no word on whether these outside competitors will originate from WWE's main roster, TNA Wrestling, or potentially another promotion. Regardless of which locker room they represent, the winner of this battle royal will then face Williams for the NXT Championship in the near future.

"You may know some of them, but some of them might be from different locker rooms"@CodyRhodes just informed @_trickwilliams of a GAME-CHANGING No. 1 Contenders Battle Royal for NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/fohSQdGpBD — WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2024

Rhodes' teasing of "forbidden door" appearances comes in the midst of the recently reignited partnership between WWE and TNA Wrestling. The latest interpromotional installment saw NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez successfully defend her title against TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace at the 2024 "NXT" Battleground event. Despite Grace's loss, speculations of additional WWE-TNA crossovers continue with the aforementioned number one contender battle royal as well as Grace's upcoming open challenge title defense, which is set to place at TNA Against All Odds on June 14.

Much like Perez, Williams retained his NXT Championship at "NXT" Battleground. In his case, Williams defeated recent WWE arrival Ethan Page.