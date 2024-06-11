WWE NXT Live Coverage 6/11 - Singapore Cane Match, Jaida Parker Squares Off With Michin & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on June 11, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Lexis King and Dante Chen have faced one another in the ring twice over the course of the past few weeks, and they will be doing so once again tonight. It won't be in just any ordinary match however, as they will be colliding in a Singapore Cane Match. In their past two encounters on the May 21 and May 28 episodes of "NXT", Chen was ultimately the one who came out on top.

"NXT" Battleground was filled with plenty of matches and memorable moments this past Sunday, but perhaps one of the most notable was the Six Woman Ladder Match to crown the inaugural North American Champion. While Kelani Jordan was the one to climb the ladder, grab the title, and make history, Jaida Parker and Michin both came close to capturing the title and went after one another several times in the match. Tonight, they look to put their issues to rest as they go one-on-one.

A huge six man tag team match is set for tonight as Gallus will be squaring off with Wes Lee and New Catch Republic. Lee and Joe Coffey met one another in the ring on Sunday when they both challenged Oba Femi for the North American Championship, and Mark Coffey and Wolfgang made sure Lee didn't emerge victorious when they became involved in the match. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate subsequently announced that they would be Lee's tag team partner in a video posted to WWE's X page, being no strangers to Gallus themselves.

Je'Von Evans has been on a nine match winning streak in both televised and non-televised matches since the April 16 edition of "NXT". Tonight, he looks to emerge victorious once again as he goes head-to-head with Shawn Spears. Evans and Spears came face-to-face with one another during last weeks edition of "NXT" when Evans found Josh Briggs laid out in the Gorilla Position as Spears stood over him, which led to a major pull apart brawl between them at ringside.

Additionally, Wendy Choo and Eddy Thorpe will both be making their long awaited returns tonight following videos that have aired teasing appearances over the past couple of weeks. Reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will also be making an appearance on tonight's show after teasing it on his X page on Sunday.