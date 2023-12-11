WWE Reaches Settlement With MLW Over Antitrust Allegations

Just about two years ago, MLW initially filed its antitrust lawsuit against WWE. In its litigation, MLW alleged that WWE had pressured third parties into abandoning deals with MLW, most notably Vice TV and Tubi. But after all the legal rambling, things look to be headed for a settlement of some sort.

Per Wrestlenomics, MLW and WWE have come to terms on a settlement with both parties filed for the agreement today. According to the documentation, both sides were "in the process of completing the final settlement documents." Should all go well, both MLW and WWE will file dismissal papers within the next 30 days, officially ending the lawsuit.

WWE and MLW have come to a settlement in the antitrust case against WWE. Lawyers for both companies filed today: "The Parties are in the process of completing the final settlement documents and expect to file the appropriate dismissal papers within the next thirty (30) days" pic.twitter.com/t3507vGJg4 — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) December 11, 2023

The settlement ends a saga that featured numerous twists and turns, including a judge at one point dismissing the lawsuit in February 2023, followed by MLW filing an amended version of the suit just one month later. This time it stuck, with a judge later denying WWE's motion to dismiss the lawsuit in the late spring. While updates regarding the case have become scarce as of late, the lawsuit was said to be in the discovery phase.

The terms of the settlement so far have not been disclosed, and no one from MLW or WWE has officially commented on the matter.