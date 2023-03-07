MLW Files Amended Lawsuit Against WWE, Mentions Exclusion From Peacock

Even after MLW's antitrust lawsuit against WWE was dismissed a month ago, it seemed very likely the situation wasn't put to rest. After all, MLW was given the option to file an amended lawsuit against WWE within 21 days, which MLW indicated they would do. Now, MLW has done so, and they may have gotten an assist from a recent revelation.

PWInsider reports that MLW did file an amended lawsuit against WWE yesterday in the United States District Court, Northern District of California, San Jose Division. The new and improved lawsuit is 44 pages long, and it's most interesting inclusion is the situation regarding MLW, REELZ, and Peacock, which has seen MLW's future on Reelz cast in doubt. In the amended lawsuit, MLW claims that WWE's "predatory conduct" has continued to impede MLW's ability to compete or license programming to streaming services. The promotion even went as far to say WWE's actions had MLW "at risk of its business being irreparably destroyed." The suit cited the recent REELZ situation as an example, arguing their exclusion from Peacock was evidence that WWE was attempting to suppress competitors, and that MLW was now at risk of losing their TV deal as a result.

MLW is also making claims about WWE attempting to interfere with other promotions, alleging, as other reports have, that current WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H, called Madison Square Garden in 2018 to attempt to get the venue's then-upcoming joint ROH/NJPW show canceled. A notable amendment from the original suit, which the court reportedly sought a "firmer argument" on, also claims that WWE controls 92% of the wrestling sphere, with AEW controlling 6% and everyone else controlling 2%.