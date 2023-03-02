Reelz Issues Statement On MLW's Exclusion From Peacock

We are closing in on the deadline for Major League Wrestling to amend its complaint against WWE after its antitrust lawsuit against the company was dismissed last month, but that's not all MLW CEO Court Bauer is dealing with at the moment. In the United States, the cable network REELZ is MLW's broadcast home. However, it was reported earlier this week that the channel would be coming to Peacock this month, and due to its deal with WWE, Peacock will not be streaming MLW programming when its airs on REELZ on Tuesday nights. It was also reported that MLW is only under a ten-week trial agreement with REELZ. However, PWInsider reports that there actually hasn't been a decision regarding this particular matter.

"No decisions have been made by MLW or REELZ and we are both committed to a good outcome for MLW, its fans and REELZ," the statement reads.

The company made its debut on REELZ on February 7, with "MLW Underground" continuing to air on Tuesday nights at 10 PM EST.

MLW's antitrust lawsuit against WWE dates back to January 2022, with accusations of television interference with regard to streaming deals as well as talent poaching at the forefront. Aside from WWE, though, MLW has enjoyed working relationships with the likes of Dragon Gate, The Crash Lucha Libre, Revolution Pro Wrestling, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, the International Wrestling Association, and All Japan Pro Wrestling.

Bauer founded MLW back in 2002, but it was short-lived, ceasing in 2004. It was revived in 2017 and has been promoting wrestling events again since that summer.