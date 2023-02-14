Court Bauer Responds To Dismissal Of MLW Lawsuit Against WWE

In January 2022, Major League Wrestling filed an antitrust lawsuit against WWE. It was revealed on Monday that Judge Edward J. Davila of the U.S. District Court had dismissed the case. However, there is still some hope for the promotion, as a 21-day window was granted to submit an amended complaint. MLW founder and promoter Court Bauer has commented on the latest development. He told PWInsider, "Our legal team is already at work on amending the complaint. We have every intention to continue pursuing our case against WWE."

Bauer's promotion filed the lawsuit last year because of "WWE's ongoing attempts to undermine competition in and monopolize the professional wrestling market by interfering with MLW's contracts and business prospects." MLW claim that the Stamford-based company cost the organization potential rights fees and television exposure after tampering with their business dealings.

It was alleged in 2021 that WWE's Executive Chairman Vince McMahon was angered by the fact that MLW programming was airing on VICE TV and ordered the network to stop dealing with the independent promotion. VICE is also the home of the "Dark Side of the Ring" series that documents controversial moments throughout the history of pro wrestling. Meanwhile, it was claimed that Stephanie McMahon personally sabotaged MLW's deal with FOX-owned streaming service Tubi by threatening the television network. CBS Sports' Chuck Carroll disclosed that MLW was set to announce an agreement with the streaming platform, but the company later received a letter informing them that the plug had been pulled on the working relationship.