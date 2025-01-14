Backstage Details On Penta's WWE Debut Match & Promo On Raw

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Penta made his long-awaited WWE debut during last night's "WWE Raw" on Netflix. Following a victory in his match against Chad Gable, Penta cut an emotional promo, with his family shown in the front row, and the San Jose audience cheering him on. Following the segment, PWI's Mike Johnson inquired into Penta's WWE status, and specifically whether or not he was injured in the match. According to the sources Johnson spoke to, the star was simply selling his leg as part of the bout. However, the report claimed that between his 13-minute match and promo, Penta went way longer than he was planned to, which resulted in the following segments having time trimmed from them, naturally leading to several wrestlers being upset about the changes.

Outside of this, the report asserts that upper management was otherwise happy with Penta's debut, especially the reaction that the crowd had towards him. Johnson further noted that merchandise for Penta has already gone public on WWE's website, and that those overseeing the merchandise department of the promotion have also been happy with his early numbers. Lastly, it was confirmed that Penta will officially be on the "Raw" brand going forward.

With Penta now officially signed to WWE, it remains to be seen when his brother, Rey Fenix, will join his side as the two allegedly planned. According to "Fightful Select," the situation between AEW and Fenix has grown very convoluted, with both sides seemingly misunderstanding the other. While the belief is that Fenix will stay in AEW for the majority of 2025, there's talk that Tony Khan might consider releasing him. Until then, Penta will have to pave the way for his brother.