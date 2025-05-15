AEW's Josh Alexander Comments On TNA Departure, Tag Title Run With WWE NXT Star

New AEW star Josh Alexander has explained his decision to leave TNA Wrestling and also discussed why The North is one of the best tag teams in TNA history.

Alexander, who left TNA earlier this year, ending his six-year run with the company, revealed the conversations he had with the promotion and how they never made him an offer to stay.

"I had the meeting with TNA a year before, and they picked up my option, and they were like, 'We really want to keep you.' I'm like, 'Okay, guys. I'm going to — I would be doing myself and my family a disservice by not seeing what else is out there, you know, from a financial perspective, from an opportunity perspective. So, you guys come to the table with an offer, and I'll definitely — like, I love this place. I love the locker room, you know, and like for a part of me, I was just like, I don't want to leave. It's just, it doesn't make sense to stay if it's not even in the same ballpark,' and they never made me an offer ever. They just took that and was just like, 'Oh, he's leaving.' And it was like, I was like, 'Okay.' Even though we had conversations several times where I was just like, 'Just make me an offer, guys.' And they just never did," said Alexander on "Wrestling Classic."

The Canadian star was one of the top stars in TNA, where he won numerous singles and tag team titles, and he specifically talked about one of his tag team runs with a current "WWE NXT" star.