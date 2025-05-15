AEW's Josh Alexander Comments On TNA Departure, Tag Title Run With WWE NXT Star
New AEW star Josh Alexander has explained his decision to leave TNA Wrestling and also discussed why The North is one of the best tag teams in TNA history.
Alexander, who left TNA earlier this year, ending his six-year run with the company, revealed the conversations he had with the promotion and how they never made him an offer to stay.
"I had the meeting with TNA a year before, and they picked up my option, and they were like, 'We really want to keep you.' I'm like, 'Okay, guys. I'm going to — I would be doing myself and my family a disservice by not seeing what else is out there, you know, from a financial perspective, from an opportunity perspective. So, you guys come to the table with an offer, and I'll definitely — like, I love this place. I love the locker room, you know, and like for a part of me, I was just like, I don't want to leave. It's just, it doesn't make sense to stay if it's not even in the same ballpark,' and they never made me an offer ever. They just took that and was just like, 'Oh, he's leaving.' And it was like, I was like, 'Okay.' Even though we had conversations several times where I was just like, 'Just make me an offer, guys.' And they just never did," said Alexander on "Wrestling Classic."
The Canadian star was one of the top stars in TNA, where he won numerous singles and tag team titles, and he specifically talked about one of his tag team runs with a current "WWE NXT" star.
Alexander on The North's tag team run
Before becoming the world champion in TNA, Alexander made a name for himself as a tag team star alongside "WWE NXT's" Ethan Page. The North, the duo's tag team name, had two runs with the TNA tag team titles, with the first reign the longest in the title's history at 380 days.
The AEW star touched upon his partnership with Page and their tag title reign, explaining why they should be in the conversation for the greatest TNA tag team champions.
"I mean, we were an awesome tag team. I think if you stack us up side by side with Beer Money or any of those tag teams, and you like have a very like decent perspective of looking at it, we stack up side by side with any of the greatest tag teams in TNA history. But our run was short. We are the longest reigning tag team champions in company history until anybody eclipses that, so we will be in the history books," he said.
Alexander stated that the likes of America's Most Wanted and Beer Money are two teams that he thinks of when discussing legendary TNA tag teams, and he was a fan of those teams. He asserted that he can't comment on whether The North compares with them, and added that it's for the fans to decide. The North's run as a team in TNA lasted just two years between 2019 and 2021 before Page's move to AEW disbanded the team.