Impact Wrestling star Josh Alexander took to Twitter this morning to react to his former tag team partner Ethan Page signing with AEW.

Page made his AEW debut at Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view as the surprise final entrant in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, which saw Scorpio Sky win to become the new #1 contender to TNT Champion Darby Allin. Alexander said Page has been elite for his whole career.

“Hes been as elite as they come for his whole career. If you doubt it, he’ll make you regret it. Going to grab my popcorn and watch all those glass ceilings get smashed,” Alexander wrote.

Together as The North, Alexander and Page held the Impact World Tag Team Titles twice. Their first reign lasted a record 380 days while their second reign lasted just 21 days. Page’s Impact contract expired at the end of December 2020.

Page has not responded to Alexander’s tweet as of this writing, but he did respond to messages from Swoggle and Brian Myers, writing back to them with heart emojis.

“One of the best performers in the business & a great person too. @AEW just got one of the good ones. Get after it @OfficialEGO, see ya down the road bud,” Myers wrote.

Swoggle added, “Just landed back home and seeing #AllEgo being talked about by so many people makes me happy! Alrite @OfficialEGO it’s time to show even more people how good you are!”

Stay tuned for more on Page in AEW. As noted, he will make his first appearance on Dynamite this Wednesday night.

Below are the related tweets, along with a look at Page’s first AEW merchandise:

