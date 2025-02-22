Former TNA Star Josh Alexander Discusses Former Tag Partner Ethan Page

When Josh Alexander joined TNA Wrestling back in 2019, he was able to reunite with an old friend of his in Ethan Page. The two Canadians had previously travelled around the independent scene as the Monster Mafia, which included appearances in places like ROH and PWG, but they rebranded to The North in TNA, and became one of the company's most dominant duos in recent years. Alexander was recently a guest on "Straight Talk Wrestling" and he was asked about making the transition from the independent scene to TNA, and he revealed that the former NXT Champion helped him out massively.

"For me, when I came into TNA I had Ethan Page who had already been here for about a year at the time, to help kind of be the buffer to lead me through whatever trials and tribulations were to come with working on TV, the timing of certain things and all these other things, just stuff that's different from independent wrestling." Alexander went on to say that he adopted that role of helping new signings out as his tenure with TNA grew longer, something that he thoroughly enjoyed in his final years with the company.

As The North, Alexander and Page could rival the great TNA tag teams of the 2000s like America's Most Wanted, LAX, and Beer Money Inc. with what they achieved. Their first reign as TNA Tag Team Champions lasted for 380 days, the longest single reign with the titles in TNA history, and while their second reign only lasted three weeks, The North became only the fifth team in TNA history to have held the TNA Tag Team Championships for over 400 non-consecutive days.

Please credit "Straight Talk Wrestling" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.