IMPACT Wrestling Star Discusses Drifting Apart From Ethan Page

Once a powerful tag team, Josh Alexander and Ethan Page now find themselves "in separate sandboxes doing separate things with separate goals."

Joining forces in 2011, Alexander and Page had a decade-long run as one of professional wrestling's most dominant tag teams, with appearances in Pro Wrestling Guerilla, Ring of Honor, and most notably, IMPACT Wrestling. Though they began as the Monster Mafia, it wasn't until they both reached IMPACT that the duo truly soared, morphing into The North and racking up two reigns as IMPACT Tag Team Champions — with their first establishing them as the longest-reigning champions in the company's history.

Eventually, Page's contract with IMPACT expired a year before his partner's, and "he was pretty vocal that he wanted to go elsewhere," Alexander told "The Wrestling Perspective Podcast." In March 2021, "All Ego" officially became "All Elite," making his AEW debut at the Revolution pay-per-view. Meanwhile, Alexander catapulted up the ladder of IMPACT, clutching the X-Division Championship, before trading it in for a shot at the IMPACT World Championship. Now in his second run with the title, Alexander recently unseated Bobby Roode for the record of the longest-reign.

While Page's absence may have opened the window of opportunity for him to excel in singles form, Alexander admitted the road to get there was pretty rocky. "We weren't really getting along to the point where the friendship kind of broke away," he said. "So we went our separate way, and he's found all the success in the world at AEW. I'm sure he's happy, and I'm doing what I'm doing and we're good. We haven't really communicated since he left the company."

