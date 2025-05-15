Josh Alexander Lists Off AEW Stars He'd Love To Wrestle (With All-Canadian Top Three)

Last month, former TNA star Josh Alexander made his debut for AEW against "Hangman" Adam Page in the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Quarter Final. Throughout his near 20-year career, Alexander has competed against some of the best the wrestling industry has to offer, locking up with the likes of Samoa Joe, Moose and Christian Cage. Now that he's with AEW full-time going forward, the "Walking Weapon" outlined the three fellow Canadian performers he'd love to step in the ring with, as well as other talent he sees himself wrestling in the near future.

"I could give you like 40 right now, but Jericho and Edge are up there just for the Canadian roots, Omega, like those three are like people I've never wrestled. They're Canadian wrestlers through and through. I'm a Canadian as well and I champion this country every time I can. So to be able to wrestle them would be a dream come true ... I would love to do something with Swerve Strickland and then I've wrestled Konosuke Takeshita, we're in a group together but I know one day we can do amazing stuff. Same thing with a Kyle Fletcher, a Will Ospreay ... the first three though, like Jericho, Edge and Omega are like the top three in my mind." He said speaking with "The Wrestling Classic."

Alexander also mentioned that Omega's been on the top of his list of dream opponents for over a decade, and hopes he has the opportunity to wrestle both Cope and Jericho who are nearing the end of their careers.

