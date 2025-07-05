Former ECW Star Rhyno Provides His Opinion Of Bron Breakker's Spear In WWE

The Spear has been a popular Finisher in pro wrestling, with many names from Goldberg, to Edge, to Batista, and Roman Reigns all utilizing the move as either their primary or secondary Finisher. Recently, Bron Breakker has breathed new life into the move, garnering attention from many veterans who have praised him, but what does the progenitor of The Gore, ECW Legend Rhyno, think about Breakker's Spear?

During a recent interview with "The Wrestling Classic" Rhyno was asked who has the best Spear in pro wrestling today, and the veteran quickly named Breaker.

"Carlito? I think I've seen Carlito's soul leave his body and thank God it returned, you know?" he joked, referencing the monster Spear Breakker hit Carlito with not too long ago. "I can't tell you what it is, but now that he did that, you know, he's a great athlete, comes from great stock...So, I think I have to come up with a Super Gore to combat, you know, that awesome Spear!"

The veteran further added that even in his prime, he couldn't have beaten the speed Breakker picks up to hit his Spear, further praising the young star's athletic ability. The former WWE Hardcore Champion is brainstorming a way to top Breakker's move.

"So, I think I've got to come up with a Super Gore, and I got to think that, and the thing is nobody kicked out of The Gore, you know?" Ryno added, referring to his oft-retold explanation for the difference between a Gore and a Spear. "If they kick out? It's a Spear."

