Former WWE, ECW Star Rhyno Finally Explains The Difference Between A Spear And A Gore

The Spear has become an integral part of pro wrestling at this point, with wrestlers like Goldberg, Adam "Edge" Copeland, Roman Reigns using it as a finishing move. While Rhyno's finisher is clearly birthed from this simple move, the ECW legend has always called it The Gore instead, and while many fans agree that his delivery of the move is unique, he took the time to again explain the difference between a Spear and The Gore during an interview with "MuscleManMalcolm."

"If someone kicks out, then it's a Spear — so, yeah, so no one's ever kicked out of a Gore," Rhyno explained. When asked about the one time when The Rock kicked out of his finisher, the veteran quickly pointed out that the "Brahma Bull" was actually just hit with a Spear. "Yeah, that's the difference; no one's ever kicked out of The Gore. So, if I Gore someone, and I cover them — one, two — and they kick out? Which very rarely happens. Then I hit a Spear. Then you go, 'Oh, that was a Spear!'"

Back in December, Rhyno announced that he would be parting ways with TNA Wrestling and has since been competed in GCW, HOG, and Wrestling Revolver. It remains to be seen whether or not the veteran will sign with another promotion, and more importantly, for how long the 49-year-old still plans to be an active competitor.

