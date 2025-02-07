WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker is known for being one of the most explosive members of the WWE roster, with the spear being his most devastating weapon. Many wrestlers have used the spear as their finishing move, but Breakker's football background has allowed him to demolish opponents in ways that have left fans in disbelief.

However, the spear wasn't always a part of his arsenal, which he touched upon during a recent appearance on the "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast. The WWE star explained that the move came from trying to figure out who Bron Breakker was as a character in the lead-up to his NXT Championship rematch with Tommaso Ciampa in January 2022.

"Tommaso suggested it and he was like, 'What about a spear? You're a football guy,' and I was like, 'Yeah, I know, I'll give it a try,'" Breakker said. "You've got to know I haven't given someone a legitimate spear since I played, okay? So I did it how I know how to do it, and I hit him and he went down, we did the match and I came to the back and Shawn [Michaels] and everybody was like, 'That's it, that's what we need, we need to see that every time you're out there.'"

Since then, Breakker has speared multiple members of the WWE roster, and even the wider mainstream world has seen how vicious he can be as his spear on social media star IShowSpeed in the 2025 men's Royal Rumble match has been viewed online over 300 million times. Despite looking like Breakker flattened him in the match, Speed was unharmed taking the move, but has no plans on getting back in the ring.

Please credit "No-Contest Wrestling" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.