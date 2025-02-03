Backstage News On Internal WWE Reaction To IShowSpeed's Royal Rumble Match Appearance

Popular streamer IShowSpeed wasn't just invited personally by Paul "Triple H" Levesque to live stream behind-the-scenes of the Royal Rumble, he ended up being an entrant in the match, and he was praised backstage for his work in the bout. PWInsider reported in their Elite section that WWE "absolutely adored" the streamer and even like to have him involved again, possibly at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada. PWI claims WWE will be releasing some merchandise for him to coincide with the appearance.

IShowSpeed was at the Rumble to get help attention on the company, and he did just that thanks in part to Bron Breakker, who flattened Speed with a Spear that went viral as the streamer took the brutal move like a champ. Fightful Select reports the move got an audible reaction backstage.

IShowSpeed initially teamed up with Breakker to eliminate the much-larger Otis from the match, but was dumped over the top rope by the Intercontinental Champion following the brutal spear. He was caught by Otis outside of the ring, then thrown over the announce table, toppling to the floor to officially be eliminated from the match. The social media sensation was tended to by medical professionals after his elimination, and posted to X (formerly Twitter) that he left the stadium in a neck brace and on crutches. He also proclaimed (presumably in storyline) that there would be "no more WWE" for him.

Speed was first introduced to WWE audiences when he appeared dressed in a Prime Hydration bottle during friend Logan Paul's WrestleMania 40 match against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.