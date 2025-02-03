YouTuber IShowSpeed On Tumultuous Royal Rumble Match Experience: 'No More WWE'

Social media sensation IShowSpeed got his first official taste of WWE action during the 2025 men's Royal Rumble match on February 1. The YouTuber, who has over 35 million subscribers on the platform, was given permission to stream the show live, only to be destroyed by WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker, who flattened him with a spear. Once the clip of Speed getting speared went viral, the YouTuber confirmed via X (formerly known as Twitter) that there will be no more WWE in his life going forward.

To make life worse for the YouTuber, Breakker throwing him over the top rope didn't technically eliminate him. Otis, who Speed eliminated from the match moments earlier, caught the social media star and performed a Fallaway Slam over the announce table, officially eliminating Speed from the match. Given the amount of punishment he sustained in such a short space of time, Speed was tended to by medical professionals, and left the Lucas Oil Stadium look worse for wear.

This isn't the first time Speed has found himself in the crossfire when it comes a WWE match, either. He made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 40 dressed as a bottle of Prime Hydration during Logan Paul's triple threat match against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton, but was left laying on the announce table (again) after Orton hit him with an RKO. However, given the amount of interactions Speed's Royal Rumble cameo has garnered in the past 48 hours, it's unlikely that WWE fans have seen the last of the social media star.