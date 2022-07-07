The Great American Bash gave NXT a boost for its post-Fourth of July viewership. Wrestlenomics received the numbers for this week’s episode and it garnered an average audience of 593,000 viewers, an increase of 4% in total viewership from the previous week’s show or about 23,000 viewers. The program saw an average viewership of 157,000 and a 0.12 in the P18-49 demographic, a 6% boost from last week.

From a ranking standpoint, “The Great American Bash” did much better than the previous week’s “NXT 2.0.” at #29 overall in cable originals in comparison to last week’s #42 ranking. From a broadcast primetime perspective, “The Great American Bash” came in at #43 overall for the key demographic, last week it was ranked #59.

Annually the numbers for this year’s “The Great American Bash” are not as strong. Last year’s 7/6/2021 episode (which was also “The Great American Bash”) had an average audience of 654,000, 61,000 more viewers than this year’s episode. The demographic information is quite stark as last year’s 18-49 rating was 0.18 in comparison to this Tuesday’s 0.12. Last year’s “The Great American Bash” also was up against the NBA Playoffs and this year’s installment had no athletic competition to contend with.

Much like this week’s “AEW Dynamite,” “The Great American Bash” had title matches on the card with one major NXT title changing hands as Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade unseated Toxic Attraction as the “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Champions. Carmelo Hayes retained his North American Title against Grayson Waller, The Creed Brothers held onto their Tag Team Titles against Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp, and Bron Breakker, NXT World Champion, defeated Cameron Grimes. The “family feud” between Tony D’Angelo and Legado Del Fantasma also continued as D’Angelo revealed to Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro that he put Santos Escobar in the hospital.

